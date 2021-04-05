Weather: Sunny, windy and dry outlook with no April showers this week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

The combination of a very dry air mass and northwest wind gusts up to 25 mph could produce dangerous fire growth conditions today across the southern half of New Hampshire.

Weather Outlook, April 5 – April 9

Today: Mostly sunny & windy High 57 Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 60 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 64 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun High 62 Winds NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds NW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy High 60 Winds ENE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 42 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching No April showers through the end of the workweek. Longer days, longer ski days! Many ski areas will be closing for the season after the Easter weekend, but plenty will keep going through to May or later, all being well, including Finland’s @rukaskiresort where the lifts are running to 7 p.m. now with long daylight hours up north. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .