May 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 84 new positive cases with 20 in Manchester; 1 death

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 14, 2020, DHHS announced 84 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,382 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.

Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Strafford (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Merrimack (5), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 330 (10 percent) of 3,382 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in a female resident of Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age and older.

Please note that today’s update includes data on antibody tests as well as active COVID-19 tests (PCR test). Also included is a chart of antibody tests that have been conducted each day. Tomorrow’s update will include separate data sets for antibody tests and PCR tests. DHHS has issued the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report for the week of May 11,

