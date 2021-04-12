Bomb scare forces evacuation of Central High School staff; device classified as ‘hoax’

MANCHESTER, NH – A photograph of a suspicious device found outside Central High School was convincing enough to bring Manchester Police out in force along with the State Police Bomb Squad, Manchester Fire Department and AMR ambulance personnel for what looked like a viable explosive.

Two hours later, based on their assessment that the device could pose a danger, it was detonated with a loud bang that resonated for several city blocks. In the end, the device was classified as a “hoax,” but police are taking seriously the incident and are investigating who placed it there, and why.

According to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, an object was spotted outside the high school on the Beech Street side, near the classical building and a staff member sent a photograph of the device to police, who were dispatched at about 12:35 p.m. It was described by staff as “taped up with wires sticking out,” according to police.

As a precaution, surrounding streets were shut down and nearby buildings were evacuated. The NH State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was brought in to look at the device. During a press conference held outside Manchester Police headquarters at 4 p.m., Aldenberg declined to describe how the device looked, only to say that “to a lay person, they would draw the conclusion that it looked real.”

Aldenberg said if school had been in session with a building full of students such a hoax would have complicated how it was handled.

“It’s disheartening,” he said. “We have far better things to do than chasing hoax devices,” adding that they always proceed as if there is a danger. In this case, only staff was inside the building and were evacuated, and streets surrounding the building were closed to traffic. Once the device was detonated, it was declared a “hoax” meaning it was not a viable explosive. Remnants of the device were cleared from the pavement by the bomb squad, Aldenberg said.

School Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt said the number of school district employees inside was fewer than it would have been because of the decision last week to switch to all remote learning for Monday, as many staff members received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. Goldhardt expressed gratitude to police for their quick response.

Aldenberg said they will be investigating the origin of the device, including review of any available video camera footage in the area for clues about who put it there. Placement of a simulated explosive is a felony-level crime, he said.

Mayor Joyce Craig also spoke briefly and said she was grateful no one was in danger.

“As the mother of a Central High School student this really hits home. I want to thank the Manchester Police Department, the School District, NH State Police and others for their collaboration and quick action in ensuring the safety of everyone in the area,” Craig said.

The investigation is ongoing and Manchester Police will be working with the NH State Police and the Manchester School District. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or you can make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline.