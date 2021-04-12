April 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 380 positive results with 31 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 12, 2021, DHHS announced 380 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 9.8%. Today’s results include 210 people who tested positive by PCR test and 170 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,384 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 62 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (91), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (56), Strafford (43), Belknap (31), Merrimack (30), Grafton (18), Cheshire (7), Sullivan (7), Carroll (6), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (30). The county of residence is being determined for 28 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 118 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 89,229 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 89,229 Recovered 84,588 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,257 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,384 Current Hospitalizations 118 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 675,941 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,026 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,177 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 132

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 53 218 919 642 374 140 0 335 LabCorp 259 827 652 532 515 468 178 490 Quest Diagnostics 220 448 742 772 639 520 475 545 Mako Medical 0 38 215 98 107 18 18 71 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 168 464 438 397 391 367 272 357 NorDX Laboratory 37 420 127 336 249 83 76 190 Broad Institute 1,490 6,667 4,406 3,140 6,539 3,482 500 3,746 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 468 480 833 477 491 335 391 496 Other Laboratory* 585 506 606 585 511 318 291 486 University of New Hampshire** 3,590 4,481 3,559 3,888 3,061 2,562 60 3,029 Total 6,870 14,549 12,497 10,867 12,877 8,293 2,261 9,745 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 Daily Average LabCorp 0 3 7 4 4 2 1 3 Quest Diagnostics 0 5 7 15 9 8 2 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 8 9 3 4 2 2 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 8 9 4 8 7 2 0 5 Total 15 25 28 30 25 14 5 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.