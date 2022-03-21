Bedford financial advisors named to Barron’s Top 1,200 for 2022

BEDFORD, NH – Robert Bonfiglio, MBA, CFP®, ChFC® and Brent Kiley, CFP®, CRPC®, Private Wealth Advisors and Co-Founders of Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors for each state who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Bonfiglio and Kiley were chosen based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, and quality of practice. Said Kiley, “We dedicate this prestigious recognition to our team for the exceptional service that they provide to all their clients. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible!”

As a private wealth advisory practice, Rise Private Wealth Management provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Rise has served the Bedford area since 2015.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or Rise Private Wealth Management: Bedford, NH Private Wealth Advisory Practice (ameripriseadvisors.com).

Source: Barron’s®, 3/14/2022 “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s generates its rankings from a formulaic analysis of surveys answered by candidates regarding assets, revenue, and quality of practice, including an advisor’s regulatory and compliance record. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is based on data from the previous calendar year and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking.