2 shootings: Man injured, dog shot and killed on Orange Street; bullet hole and casings found on Dubuque Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating two early-morning shootings, one on Orange Street in which a man was seriously injured after diving through a second-floor window and a dog inside the apartment was killed. A second report of gunfire hours later was confirmed on the West Side; no injuries in that call.

According to police narratives of the separate incidents, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 21, 2022, officers were dispatched to 137 Orange St. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a deceased dog and multiple shell cases inside the apartment.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment. Almost immediately he began shooting and in the process, a dog was shot and killed.

The people inside started to scatter and one man dove through a second-floor glass window, suffering serious injuries. The shooter fled and the victim was later located on Myrtle Street and taken to the hospital.

A second shooting was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Dubuque Street at about 8:30 a.m. when several callers reported multiple shots fired and said they saw two vehicles leave the area.

There are no reported injuries, but the window of a nearby building was shattered by a bullet and shell casings were also found on the road.

These are both active and ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and submit an online tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.