Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 51

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.