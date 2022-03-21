Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 51

Monday, March 21, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday, March 21, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

High pressure with sunny dry weather and cooler conditions for today. Expect gusty winds as the colder air arrives tonight with a low near 32 but feeling like the mid-20s.

5-Day Outlook March 21- March 25

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as mild. High 51 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy, and chilly. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Early showers with rain late. Low 36 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with cold rain. High 42 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Low 37 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. High 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clearing. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-15mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cold rain moving in on Thursday.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts