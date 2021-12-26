Basement fire on Whitney Avenue caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning basement fire Sunday damaged a home on Whitney Avenue.

At about 9:54 a.m. first-arriving companies to 356 Whitney Ave. encountered smoke and fire emanating from the front lower basement windows of the structure extending to the exterior. A transitional attack was initiated and crews quickly knocked down the visible exterior fire, then moved to an aggressive interior attack via the rear door leading to the basement to extinguish the remaining fire.

This fire is classified as accidental caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported

Special circumstances: Ice and snow conditions on the roads, as well as in the yard and driveway areas created slip-and-fall conditions.