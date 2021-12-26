Heritage Commission to discuss signage and general maintenance in Amoskeag historic district

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Tuesday, December 21. Committee meetings were also held on Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21. If you missed the meeting, Manchester Community Television shows all meetings (including sub-committees) on-demand.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28. This meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Community Television, Channel 22. If you would like to learn more about the different districts and what the Heritage Commission does, you can find more information here.

Regulatory review, Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 135 Spring Street

The owner of 135 Spring Street seeks signage approval for the lower-level retail tenant. The proposed sign package includes three internally lit LED signs along the Commercial Street frontage, above the existing awning.

Regulatory review, Amoskeag Corporation Housing Historic District: 63-67 Stark Street

The owner of 63-67 Stark Street seeks approval for an in-kind replacement of the 3-story egress deck using pressure-treated lumber.

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Corporation Housing Historic District: 70 Market Street

The owner of 70 Market Street seeks approval for general external maintenance which includes, slate and rubber roofing, pointing bricks, window replacement, trim painting, replacement shutters and replacing the front door.