Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 35, late night flurries possible

Sunday, December 26, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday’s Weather

Dry and quiet weather today with increasing cloud cover tonight. Snow showers later at night will produce an inch or less, which could cause slick travel for tomorrow’s morning commute.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 27 – Dec. 31

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouding up with late-night snow showers (1″ or less). Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Snow Totals

The map of snowfall reports received from Christmas day into yesterday morning.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first weekend of 2022 could produce some snow!!

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email

