Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 35, late night flurries possible

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 27 – Dec. 31
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up with late-night snow showers (1″ or less). Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Snow Totals
The map of snowfall reports received from Christmas day into yesterday morning.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first weekend of 2022 could produce some snow!!
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway
December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!