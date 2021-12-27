Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 35, late night flurries possible

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.