Aug. 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 22 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 31, 2020, DHHS announced 22 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,275 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (4), Merrimack (2), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (1).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 714 (10%) of 7,275 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 31, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,275 Recovered 6,615 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 228 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 714 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 6 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 210,916 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,752 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,445 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,783 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 417 348 890 727 634 729 259 572 LabCorp 692 491 1,115 830 368 793 450 677 Quest Diagnostics 608 1,106 807 1,041 864 670 659 822 Mako Medical 0 1 49 19 7 0 0 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 311 616 839 704 569 486 492 574 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 182 356 435 360 305 320 161 303 Other Laboratory* 81 516 385 173 97 158 33 206 Total 2,291 3,434 4,520 3,854 2,844 3,156 2,054 3,165 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 Daily Average LabCorp 0 12 13 13 7 10 5 9 Quest Diagnostics 41 67 36 72 41 40 34 47 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 13 11 9 12 17 1 0 9 Other Laboratory* 20 0 13 7 7 4 0 7 Total 74 90 71 104 72 55 39 72

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.