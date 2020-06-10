Assistant Safety Commissioner Plummer announces resignation after 34 years in public safety

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu on Wednesday issued the following statement after the Executive Council accepted Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Perry E. Plummer’s resignation:

“I cannot thank Perry Plummer enough for his years of service to our state,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “From leading the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to taking a lead role in responding to COVID19, Perry has been at my side since my first day in office and New Hampshire could not have had a better public servant.”

Plummer was appointed by the Governor, with the consent of the Executive Council, to serve as an Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Safety.

In 2013, Assistant Commissioner Plummer was appointed as the Director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and as the State’s Homeland Security Advisor. As Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, he was responsible to prepare the State to respond to major disasters, and for coordinating the State’s response to major disasters. As Homeland Security Advisor he coordinated homeland security activities by working with federal partners, other New Hampshire departments and agencies, local governments, other states, and the private sector.

In 2011, Assistant Commissioner Plummer was appointed as the Director of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services overseeing the Fire Academy, fire training curriculum and certification, and the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

Assistant Commissioner Plummer entered the fire service in 1986 as a firefighter for the City of Dover and served as a Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and Chief of that department.

Assistant Commissioner Plummer is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School Executive Leaders Program.

A copy of his letter of resignation is below: