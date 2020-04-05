April 9: World Affairs Council of NH Live! Combating Extremism Using People Power

World Affairs Council of NH Live! Combating Extremism Using People Power:

With Leanne Erdberg Steadman

Due to the cancellation of all WACNH in-person events until at least mid-May because of COVID-19, we are happy to be launching WACNH Live! This series of virtual events will feature several of our originally planned upcoming speakers presenting on important international topics, straight to you at home.

On Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m., join us in hearing from Leanne Erdberg Steadman, Director of the U.S. Institute of Peace’s Countering Violent Extremism program, as she discusses the global issue that is violent extremism and the ways in which everyday people and civil society can help to combat it. All questions can be emailed to council@wacnh.org or posted in the YouTube Live chat before or during the event, so tune in at wacnh.org and we hope to see you there!

When: Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m.

Where: wacnh.org

This event was made possible by the generous support of:

The John Bickford Foundation

Charles and Barbara Bickford

Stephen and Karin Barndollar

Helen B. Taft and Peter Bowman

More About Leanne Erdberg Steadman:

Leanne Erdberg Steadman is the director of Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) at the U.S. Institute of Peace. She manages USIP’s work focused on violent extremism research, practice, and policy, including serving as interim executive director of the RESOLVE Network and recently as a senior advisor to the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States.

Prior to joining the Institute, Leanne held several positions in the U.S. government including as a senior advisor on the National Security Council staff at the White House; counterterrorism advisor in the State Department; and as a special assistant at the Department of Homeland Security Citizenship and Immigration Services. Leanne comes to USIP most recently from Accenture Federal Services, where she consulted on developing responsible uses of artificial intelligence for the federal government. Leanne began her career with policy and legal positions at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the World Health Organization, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and on a U.S. congressional campaign.

Before her work in foreign and public policy, Leanne co-founded an independent record label. Leanne holds a J.D. with honors in the concentration of international law and a B.S., magna cum laude in mass communication studies, both from Boston University. In 2017, Leanne was profiled in Forbes about working in national security.

Leanne lives with her husband and dog in Virginia and is originally from Miami, Florida.