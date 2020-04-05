April 7, 14 & 21: Challenging Behaviors in Challenging Times, a live Q&A with child psychologist Dr. Ablon

Feeling the strain of new routines and expectations for your kids, your students or even for yourself? If you facing the challenges of working from home while trying to keep the kids occupied, not glued to their screens all day, and helping with their school work too, Collaborative Problem Solving can help!

This Live Q&A series with Dr. Ablon of Think:Kids at MGH, will focus on addressing challenging behavior during an unprecedented time. Whether you’re just hearing about Collaborative Problem Solving (CPS), or you know the #CPSapproach, we invite you to join our online event and participate in the #CPSchat.

Click here to sign up via Facebook.