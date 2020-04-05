April 9 & 17: Special Online Edition of Young Professional Book Club

This book club will also offer a wonderful opportunity to network with and meet fellow young people!

Special Edition: “Young Professional Book Club”

Join us for a lively discussion about “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allendes’ latest novel. Featured with organizations like NPR and the New York Times, “A Long Petal of the Sea” offers an optimistic and human account of the simultaneous disruption and connection that events like war, travel and love can have on a community or country.

Despite its depth, it’s still a fairly quick and easy read!

A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA

By Isabel Allende

In the late 1930s, civil war grips Spain. When General Franco and his Fascists succeed in overthrowing the government, hundreds of thousands are forced to flee in a treacherous journey over the mountains to the French border. Among them is Roser, a pregnant young widow, who finds her life intertwined with that of Victor Dalmau, an army doctor and the brother of her deceased love. In order to survive, the two must unite in a marriage neither of them desires.

Guest Host: Dan Soucy

Two Options To Join Us:

RSVP: Thursday, April 9th @ 7:30 PM

RSVP: Friday, April 17th @ 7:30 PM

Click here to register via Facebook