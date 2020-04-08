April 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 41 new cases with 6 in Manchester; 5 deaths for a total of 18 so far

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, DHHS announced 41 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 788 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there is 1 female under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46 percent being female and 51 percent being male.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (4), Carroll (4), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), and Cheshire (1), counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (2).

Ten new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 118 (15 percent) of the 788 positive cases have been hospitalized. Seventeen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. These were two males and two females all 60 years of age or older from Hillsborough County and one male who was 60 years of age or older from Merrimack County. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-191 788 Recovered 227 (29%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 18 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 542 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 118 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 8,763 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 4,476 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 143 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,300

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.