April 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 289 positive results with 17 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 5, 2021, DHHS announced 289 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 11.8%. Today’s results include 188 people who tested positive by PCR test and 101 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,287 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (82), Strafford (47), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (29), Merrimack (28), Belknap (14), Grafton (14), Sullivan (9), Carroll (6), Cheshire (4), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (23) and Manchester (17). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 83 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 86,125 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 86,125 Recovered 81,589 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,249 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,287 Current Hospitalizations 83 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 666,730 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,868 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,689 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 53

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 78 311 436 484 273 292 0 268 LabCorp 315 555 597 502 592 320 383 466 Quest Diagnostics 293 383 767 529 643 643 392 521 Mako Medical 8 92 517 227 68 3 20 134 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 163 273 616 143 331 348 240 302 NorDX Laboratory 43 452 298 370 231 80 77 222 Broad Institute 2,961 6,566 4,756 2,888 5,889 3,142 161 3,766 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 467 518 698 437 488 401 324 476 Other Laboratory* 550 557 1,074 565 423 304 223 528 University of New Hampshire** 3,740 4,614 3,200 3,884 3,619 1,952 39 3,007 Total 8,618 14,321 12,959 10,029 12,557 7,485 1,859 9,690 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 Daily Average LabCorp 0 11 9 2 5 6 3 5 Quest Diagnostics 0 13 16 13 15 9 0 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 6 8 6 5 0 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 2 24 11 7 4 1 8 Total 13 33 57 32 32 19 4 27

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.