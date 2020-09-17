Alleged burglar found hiding out inside Cherry Avenue apartment

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 17, 2020, at approximately 2:50 a.m. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Cherry Avenue near Aroma Joe’s for a report of a burglary in progress. The caller told dispatch they believed the suspect was in a bedroom and they could hearing “banging and shuffling noises.”

The caller was able to get out and was taken to a safe location. Police set up a perimeter and made announcements on the PA for anyone inside the building to come out. When no one responded, police eventually made entry into the building. A K-9 was deployed and the suspect identified as Jonathan Glaude, 32, of Manchester, was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Glaude was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.