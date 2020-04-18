AG: Victim identified in Brockton Street shooting, death ruled a homicide

MANCHESTER, NH — The Attorney General’s office has released autopsy results in an April 16 shooting death.

Alan Beliveau, 59 of, Manchester, was found deceased following a shooting at a residence on Brockton Street.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Mr. Beliveau’s death is a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of his death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The Manchester Police Department has identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and is actively investigating the incident, including the potential of a self-defense claim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.