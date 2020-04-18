Red River Theatres offering online movies

CONCORD, N.H. – On the one-month anniversary of its physical closure, Red River Theatres announced the opening of a “virtual opening” in its place.

The Concord-based cinema is now offering online rentals of the independent films it would currently be showing, in addition to several films it would have shown over the past few weeks in an attempt to continue the theater’s mission of presenting “film and the discussion of film as a way to entertain, broaden horizons and deepen appreciation of life for audiences of all ages.”

Information on how to rent the movies and more information on the theater is available at redrivertheatres.org.