Adding density with apartments and new single-family homes on this week’s Zoning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board held their public hearing on Thursday, March 2. If you missed the meeting, you may watch on-demand. The following cases were decided during a Limited Business Meeting and the remaining will be heard at the next meeting.

CU2023-001: 104 Gordon Street, application approved.

CU2023-002: 81 Rosecliff Lane, application approved.

Applications IMP2023-001: 73 Hanover Street and IMP2023-002: 409 Elm Street will be heard during the March 16 meeting.

The Board had additional discussions on updates to the Bicycle Master Plan and have moved to direct the Planning & Community Development Department to look into costs to update said plan so it may be presented at a future Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval to proceed.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, March 9 at 6 pm. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available on-line. The following cases will be presented with a request for variances.

ZBA2022-161: 235-237 Harvard Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant proposes to construct egress stairs in the rear yard with a 2’ rear yard setback where 20’ is required, with lot coverage of 91% where 75% is allowed and maintain driveway width of 27’ where 24’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 6.04 Lot Coverage and 10.08(C) Driveway Width.

ZBA2023-008: Tax Map 41, Lot 3A, Orange and Pearl Street Municipal Parking Lot Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to construct a multi-family dwelling with 366 dwelling units with an attached parking garage containing 654 parking spaces on a lot of 2.9 acres where 249 dwelling units are allowed and seeks a variance from section 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area.

ZBA2023-010: Biron Street, Tax Map 698, Lot 8A, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant proposes to develop a lot with a single family home that was commonly owned with an adjacent lot and subject to consolidation and seeks a variance from section 11.03(D)2 Conditions for Development of Non-Conforming Lot.

ZBA2023-012: 98 Sherburne Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to redevelop a lot with a new single-family home with two parking spaces within 4’ of the building and the front lot line and maintain a shed within 4’ of the rear lot line and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2023-013: 49 Pine Island Road, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to construct a 24’ x 28’ two-stall garage located in the side yard with a height of 19’6” where 15’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 8.29(A) Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2023-014: 95 Villa Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicants propose to create a second parking space within the front yard setback and seek a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2023-015: 456 Union Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to construct a 12.56’ x 19.56’ covered entry at the southeast corner of the building with a front yard setback of 7.7’ and a street yard setback of 0.46’ and seek a variance from section 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback (2 counts).