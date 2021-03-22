2 from Mass. dead after early-morning crash on I-93 in Windham

CONCORD, NH – NH State Police report a double-fatal motor vehicle crash that happened just before 5 a.m. on March 22, 2021. They are looking for anyone who may have more information.

According to a police narrative, at approximately 4:56 a.m. on Monday Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police, Troop B Barracks, along with fire and medical personnel from the Windham Fire Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 South in the area south of Exit 3 (mile marker 6) in the town of Windham.

First responders determined that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee had veered left to right across the highway before striking the guardrail and breaking through it. After doing so, the vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to rest approximately one hundred yards off the roadway.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected and sustained fatal injuries. They were identified as

Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31, both of Lawrence, Mass.

The Windham Fire Department and the Department of Transportation assisted the NH State Police on scene where the right two lanes were shut down for a lengthy period of time. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6172.