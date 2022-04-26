Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy today eventually turning to rain, high of 59

Monday, April 25, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, April 25, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

A frontal system brings some light rain by evening. Cooler and generally cloudy conditions beginning tomorrow and continuing through the remainder of the workweek.

5-Day Outlook April 26-April 30

Today: Cloudy with light rain by evening. High 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain to showers late. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun. High 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 36 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with a passing shower. High 49 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Low 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. High 51 Winds: NNW 10-20
Friday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-15
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler and cloudy conditions for the end of the last week of April. On the first day of May getting back to normal.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts