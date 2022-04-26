Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy today eventually turning to rain, high of 59

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.