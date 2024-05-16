34th Annual Walk Against Hunger returns to Veterans’ Park

Manchester, NH – Families in Transition will host the 34th Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The walk starts in Veterans Park in Manchester, NH, at 12:00 p.m., and walkers will enjoy a 2.5-mile walk in the Manchester Downtown area. The long-standing annual event serves as a key source of support for all the programs under Families in Transition, including emergency shelter, housing, food, dining, and substance use treatment. Demand for FIT services has risen through the course of the year, making this event even more critical.

“NH Healthy Families is proud to serve as the Premier Sponsor for the Walk Against Hunger for the fifth consecutive year,” said Clyde White, Plan President and CEO of NH Healthy Families. “As food insecurity remains a major challenge in the Granite State we are pleased to continue to work in partnership with Families in Transition to address such a critical need.”

Supporters of the event include Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and Community Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies.

Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising

efforts leading up to May 19, 2024, or register in the park on the day of the event. For more information, visit the

Walk Against Hunger event page at support.fitnh.org/2024Walk or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.