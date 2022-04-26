April 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 173 positive results with 69 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 25, 2022, DHHS announced 173 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, April 24. Today’s results include 149 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 333 cases from Friday, April 22 (254 by PCR and 79 by antigen test); and 414 cases from Saturday, April 23 (339 by PCR and 75 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,444 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 101 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (202), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (144), Strafford (132), Grafton (72), Merrimack (72), Carroll (41), Cheshire (40), Sullivan (32), Belknap (21), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (69) and Nashua (44). The county of residence is being determined for 45 new cases.

There are currently 22 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 308,446 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 25, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 308,446 Recovered 303,527 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,475 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,444 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 22

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.