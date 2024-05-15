SNHU announces Winter 2024 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2024 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Elizabeth Dionne of Manchester (03102)

Richard Lemon of Manchester (03102)

Medhabi Bista of Manchester (03102)

Marwah Al Thuwayni of Manchester (03102)

Daina Duran of Manchester (03102)

Emily Salyards of Manchester (03102)

Samikshya Pahari of Manchester (03102)

Dana Palic of Manchester (03102)

Emma Bolduc of Manchester (03102)

Eric Lefave of Manchester (03102)

Michael Lanier of Manchester (03102)

Alexa Damboise of Manchester (03102)

Renaud Pelletier of Manchester (03102)

Alexis Skalkeas of Manchester (03102)

Adam Clement of Manchester (03102)

Aleczandra Hamilton of Manchester (03102)

James Cavanaugh of Manchester (03102)

Aldin Bejtovic of Manchester (03102)

Luis Arroyo of Manchester (03103)

Caroline Makara of Manchester (03103)

Scott Brown of Manchester (03103)

Bao Nguyen of Manchester (03103)

Veronica Olivos Ruais of Manchester (03103)

David Coull of Manchester (03103)

Mohammad-Hamza Zishan of Manchester (03103)

Isaac Pepin of Manchester (03103)

Warisha Mahak of Manchester (03103)

Autumn Pelletier of Manchester (03103)

Alexandra Foote of Manchester (03103)

Genesis Javier of Manchester (03103)

Bruna Machado of Manchester (03103)

Maryah Eastep of Manchester (03103)

Reem Elrayah of Manchester (03103)

Hayden Soares of Manchester (03103)

Lukas Labrie of Manchester (03104)

Linh Mai of Manchester (03104)

Kellan Ferwerda of Manchester (03104)

Nasteho Mohamed of Manchester (03104)

Florence Lourdes of Manchester (03104)

Emin Ahmetovic of Manchester (03104)

Jood Mohamed of Manchester (03104)

Martin Hall of Manchester (03104)

Grace Urlaub of Manchester (03104)

Joseph Reynolds Sartin of Manchester (03104)

Emily Greenwood of Manchester (03104)

Lena Robinson of Manchester (03104)

Rebeca Scordo of Manchester (03104)

Katelyn Dudley of Manchester (03104)

Aya Hakima Aouabdia of Manchester (03104)

Matthew Bush of Manchester (03104)

Madison Berube of Hooksett (03106)

Sheinah Ineza of Manchester (03106)

Kirsten Hayward of Hooksett (03106)

Yani Wiggins of Hooksett (03106)

Matthew Nieves of Hooksett (03106)

Dyrenson Wouters of Santa Cruz (03106)

Travis Wiltshire of Hooksett (03106)

Ava Campbell of Hooksett (03106)

Sneha Limbu of Manchester (03106)

Kai Honeycutt of Manchester (03106)

Grace Blackman of Hooksett (03106)

Samuel Danforth of Hooksett (03106)

Austin Sevigny of Manchester (03106)

Julia Colby of Manchester (03106)

Derek Flynn of Manchester (03106)

Jill Johnson of Manchester (03106)

David Plante of Manchester (03106)

Benjamin Levine of Manchester (03106)

Thomas Quinn of Manchester (03106)

Rickanya Paulissaint of Manchester (03106)

Aden Gardner of Hooksett (03106)

Griffin Gardner of Hooksett (03106)

Victoria Aylward of Hooksett (03106)

Samuel Tilton of Hooksett (03106)

Cooper Michaud of Hooksett (03106)

Agrima Gurung of Hooksett (03106)

Poonam Subedi of Manchester (03109)

Prithvi Ghale of Manchester (03109)

Jamison Reilly of Manchester (03109)

Arzoo Mohammad of Manchester (03109)

Dhafer Al Salih of Manchester (03109)

