Following spring “breakthrough,” Memorial girls bid farewell to seniors

MANCHESTER, NH – When analyzing the Manchester Memorial High School girls tennis teams’ performance this season, supporters are encouraged to look past wins and losses, and focus more on the growth of the players on the court, especially in recent weeks, where the team has made significant strides, according to the Crusaders’ longtime head coach.

“We did not do good this season, considering the record, but during the spring break, we spent every single day on our school’s beautiful new court learning a lot of new skills and practiced what we already know,” said Natalia Hesse, completing her 16th year mentoring Memorial’s young tennis players. “We had an amazing breakthrough during that week and the athletes have performed with better confidence the last two weeks after it.”

The Crusaders, Monday, celebrated their seven seniors when they hosted Nashua South.

Five of those upperclassmen have played varsity all season, including team captain Shayla Caro, completing her third season with the squad.

“She is very responsible as a person and has been very helpful throughout the season,” said Hesse. “She is my number one player. It’s been pleasure to have her as a captain and as the best player. She has been playing against the strongest players of other teams in Division 1 and I think she did great dealing with the pressure on the tennis courts.”

On the second singles court, senior Dayana Ortiz has shown rapid progression since picking up a racket two years ago, and the team’s No. 3, Ailish Hodgkins, is completing her first year as a high school tennis player.

“She is very athletic and has experience in many other sports, therefore she could quickly pick up many skills for the game,” said Hesse of Hodgkins. “I loved her footwork and ability to place the ball away from her opponent.”

Another senior, Nicole Martinez, the team’s No. 4 this season, made a big leap in terms of competitiveness this season, according to her coach.

“This student has been on our team for three years, but only this season she opened up as great player, she won several of her games against other players and it was amazing to see her progress,” said Hesse.

Similarly, the Crusaders’ No. 5, senior Kate Ferreira made notable strides this season.

“This student went from slow returner to a great fighter,” said Hesse. “She had trouble serving from the beginning of the season and after long, hard work, managed to develop an amazing slice serve.”

While the team must bid farewell to that hardworking senior class, Hesse said those athletes have set an example of perseverance and good sportsmanship for a talented group of youngsters on this year’s team.

“This year, as never before, we have got an incredible group of freshmen girls who showed serious interest in learning of the game and have been willing to work very hard throughout the season, paying attention to every details, asking a lot of questions and supporting the varsity team,” she said.

Among those up-and-comers, Olivia Fontain has significant potential to have success as the team’s top player next season, said Hesse.

“She has a plan to practice throughout following summer and she is also a soccer player, which is good addition for her tennis game since it develops footwork and coordination,” she said.

Overall, Hesse emphasized that she’s undeniably proud of her inexperienced athletes improvements and achievements this season.

“All girls worked hard during the two months we had this season, never mind uncooperative weather this year,” she said. “I’m happy that I had this opportunity to coach girls a new sport they never tried, to give them skills they can work on and to enjoy the sport in their future life.

“I have been coaching for 16 years and sometimes, when I meet my students who graduated long time ago, and I hear that they still playing tennis either for fun or in a USTA league, that is what make me feel that I do something important in my life. I make a difference in my students life.”

