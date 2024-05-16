Seven-run sixth powers ‘Cats over ‘Goats

HARTFORD, CT. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-20) rode a seven-run sixth inning to a 12-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (16-16) at Dunkin’ Park Wednesday night. Cats starter Adam Macko (W, 1-2) threw five innings and struck out nine for his first Double-A win.

Macko, Toronto’s No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline), struck out three of the first five batters he faced and fanned the side in the fifth. The left-hander’s nine strikeouts set a new season-high. Macko only allowed two hits, both in the fourth inning, and stranded both those runners in scoring position. Two runs landed on Macko’sline after he walked a batter, then hit the next with a pitch before exiting the contest in the bottom of the sixth.

Prior to the seven-run sixth, New Hampshire produced their first runs on back-to-back solo blasts from left fielder Alan Roden and first baseman Riley Tirotta in the top of the fourth to lead, 2-0. Tirotta’s home run extended his on-base streak to all 14 of his games with New Hampshire since joining the club on April 23.

The Fisher Cats offense set new single-inning season-highs in plate appearances and runs in the top of the sixth; 13 batters came to the plate to produce seven runs. Eight of the nine Cats in the lineup reached base in the inning alone. Right fielder Devonte Brown highlighted the frame with a two-run double, which extended his hit streak to a career-high seven games.

In the ninth, New Hampshire brought three more runs in. After center fielder Garrett Spain walked and Brown was hit by a pitch, third baseman Alex De Jesus bopped a single to center which plated both runners. De Jesus reached base in three of his six at-bats and finished 2-for-5 with the two runs batted in.

Overall, New Hampshire smacked 13 hits in their Wednesday victory off six different Yard Goats pitchers. Along with Roden and De Jesus, shortstop Josh Kasevich and catcher Phil Clarke recorded multiple hits.

Relievers Eric Pardinho, Hunter Gregory and Jimmy Burnette did not allow an earned run in the final four innings.

New Hampshire and Hartford’s Thursday matchup is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. Fisher Cats starter CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 8.83 ERA) faces Yard Goats right-hander Andrew Quezada (2-0, 1.67 ERA).

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After New Hampshire’s upcoming series in Hartford against the Yard Goats, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21.