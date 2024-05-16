The Weekender, May 16-19: Bike to Work, Greek Food Fest, Plant Sales, Cone with a Cop and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring’s in full swing and summer will be here before you know it. Check out the list below to get you out of the house and enjoy the weather this weekend.

Multi-Day Events

May 17 – 18

St. Philip Greek Food Festival, Nashua NH – St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church is hosting their Greek Screen Shot 2024 05 13 at 6.06.41 PMFood Festival from 11AM to 9PM on May 17th and 18th. This event is free admission, so come out and try some authentic Greek food with live music, dancing and free parking.

May 17
Bike to Work Day, Manchester NH – Make your way to City Hall Plaza from 7Am to 9AM to fuel up with coffee and snacks and meet with other members of the biking community. Stop by Queen City Bicycle Collective on your way home from work from 4PM to 6PM for some energy and connect.

May 18

Liberty House’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck, Manchester NH – Liberty House’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck event fundraiser to benefit our veterans. This event will be held at the Catholic Charities parking lot from 9:30AM to 12:30PM. This event is $5 a person, $20 for the whole family and kids under 2 are free! Explore fire trucks, rase cars, police cruisers and more with all proceeds going to benefit the veterans at Liberty House.
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 at 6.05.50 PM
Nashua’s Cone with a Cop Dunk-Off, Nashua NH – Join the Nashua Police Department, Fire Rescue and AMR at Hayward’s Ice Cream from noon until 3 p.m. All kids 12 and under will get a scoop of ice cream thanks to Nashua Police Patrolman’s Charity & Hayward’s! Check here for more information on the friendly competition.
Nashua Garden Club Plant Sale, Nashua NH – The Nashua Garden Club is hosting its Plant Sale from 8 a.m. until noon on the grounds of the Nashua Historical Society.  Perennials, annuals, houseplants, veggies and more will be available but make sure to get there early!

440940429 858094786349417 1833373933598222327 n4th Annual Plant Sale, Unitarian Universalist Church, Manchester, NH – 669 Union St.

We’re excited to welcome you to our 4th annual plant and yard sale. We will be offering a wide variety of plants that will perfectly compliment your green thumb.
In addition to the plant sale there will be a yard sale full of bargains (it’s a church, we can’t just haul everything back into the garage.)

May 19

Mutt Strutt 2024, Manchester NH – Support the Friends of the Manchester Animal Society at the Mutt Strutt  2024 at Livingston Park. Purchase your tickets here for walker registration with many things to do such as shopping from local vendors and a dog agility course!
34th Walk Against Hunger, Manchester NH – The 34th Annual Walk Against Hunger is hosted by Families in Transition starting at Veteran’s Park at 12PM. Walkers will enjoy a 2.5-mile walk around Downtown Manchester. Individuals and teams can register online here or register day of the event.

Planning Ahead?

May 25: Painting with Alcohol Inks

May 25: NH Pride Room Artisan Market

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade 

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems

