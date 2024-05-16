The Weekender, May 16-19: Bike to Work, Greek Food Fest, Plant Sales, Cone with a Cop and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring’s in full swing and summer will be here before you know it. Check out the list below to get you out of the house and enjoy the weather this weekend.

Multi-Day Events

May 17 – 18

St. Philip Greek Food Festival, Nashua NH – St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church is hosting their Greek Food Festival from 11AM to 9PM on May 17th and 18th. This event is free admission, so come out and try some authentic Greek food with live music, dancing and free parking.

May 17

May 18

Liberty House’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck, Manchester NH – Liberty House’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck event fundraiser to benefit our veterans. This event will be held at the Liberty House’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck event fundraiser to benefit our veterans. This event will be held at the Catholic Charities parking lot from 9:30AM to 12:30PM. This event is $5 a person, $20 for the whole family and kids under 2 are free! Explore fire trucks, rase cars, police cruisers and more with all proceeds going to benefit the veterans at Liberty House

4th Annual Plant Sale, Unitarian Universalist Church, Manchester, NH – 669 Union St. We’re excited to welcome you to our 4th annual plant and yard sale. We will be offering a wide variety of plants that will perfectly compliment your green thumb. In addition to the plant sale there will be a yard sale full of bargains (it’s a church, we can’t just haul everything back into the garage.)

May 19

Mutt Strutt 2024, Manchester NH – Support the Friends of the Manchester Animal Society at the Mutt Strutt 2024 at Support the Friends of the Manchester Animal Society at the Mutt Strutt 2024 at Livingston Park . Purchase your tickets here for walker registration with many things to do such as shopping from local vendors and a dog agility course!

