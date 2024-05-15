Thursday’s weather: Morning showers then partly sunny, high of 64

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Thursday’s Weather

Today, there may be some morning showers encroaching on the northern edge of the low-pressure area to the south, with a high expected to reach 64 degrees.

weather graphic 2 14

Weekend Preview

A high-pressure system centered over Maritime Canada and extending southward along the New England coast is expected to bring a cool and dry weekend.

5-Day Outlook, May 16-20

Today: Expect morning showers followed by breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Light & Variable
Sunday: Early cloudy skies will give way to partial clearing later in the day. High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: The weather is pleasant and warmer, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is mainly dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear and disappear among the clouds, later becoming obscured. Showers are possible in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-50s, except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of afternoon showers. Expect highs in the lower 60s, accompanied by light and variable winds. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts