Thursday’s weather: Morning showers then partly sunny, high of 64

Today: Expect morning showers followed by breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Light & Variable

Sunday: Early cloudy skies will give way to partial clearing later in the day. High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: The weather is pleasant and warmer, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable