Three homers, but a doubleheader split for F-Cats

HARRISBURG, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats split a pair of seven-inning games on Saturday against the Harrisburg Senators, winning the first game 6-1 and losing the second game 7-2.

In Game One, the Fisher Cats had 11 hits, with every starting batter except for Riley Tirotta collecting at least one. Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani went deep for their third and eighth home runs of the year, respectively.

Nick Fraze (2-0) was the winning pitcher, retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced, striking out four.

In the second game, New Hampshire was shut down for the game’s final six innings, following Orelvis Martinez’ 16th home run of the year. That blast put him just one behind league leader Hunter Goodman of Hartford.

Jimmy Robbins (2-5) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, giving up seven runs off nine hits and a walk.

The series concludes on Sunday as New Hampshire (29-26) sends out Adam Kloffenstein (4-2, 3.12 ERA) for a 1:00 p.m. start.