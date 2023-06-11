Sunday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 83

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s weather
A warming trend today with highs in the low 80s. Then the weather pattern turns unsettled again for much of the upcoming week with the risk of showers or thundershowers each day. Temperatures will be seasonable for much of next week.
5-Day Forecast June 11-June 15
Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds. Low 58 Winds: SE5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun. High 81 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & showers. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with evening thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds with a spot thunderstorm. High 73 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a hit-or-miss shower. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week the smoke is swept away, and air quality improves as a significant shift in the weather pattern as the winds will force smoke back into Canada.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summit in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summit in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
UV Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.
