The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system

Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.

I first saw what a disaster PR bail would be the moment it was signed into law. It did not take great foresight to see that if you let criminals quickly back into the community they are likely to reoffend. I was so disturbed by PR bail that it prompted me to run for State Representative. Sadly, it did not take long for my fears to become realized. Our police were quickly overwhelmed and criminals knew that there was no real downside to being arrested. After all, they would be back out in a matter of hours.

The horror stories around PR bail are so outlandish that they seem made up. There are instances of people robbing the same store twice on the same day and domestic violence offenders being let out hours after being picked up just to go home and do it all again. The most tragic event happened in my State Representative district of wards 8 and 9.

Daniel Whitmore was a 75-year-old lifelong resident of the Queen City, veteran of our armed forces, and resident of Ward 8. He was walking near Nutt’s pond in Ward 9 on a Friday morning when he was stabbed to death by a homeless man named Raymond Moore. Mr. Moore was out on double PR bail. He had been arrested twice and released twice with no bail. In a truly sad twist of fate, one of those arrests was for an attempted stabbing here in Manchester. The other was for resisting arrest in Nashua. Neither of these crimes should have warranted PR bail.

I filed bills to repeal and reform significant pieces of PR bail in both years of the previous legislature. Sadly, Concord was not ready to listen and Mr. Whitmore paid the price for our failure. During the most recent session, a fellow State Representative from Manchester called reforming the PR bail system “barbaric” on the House floor. I think it was barbaric that Mr. Whitmore was stabbed to death while out on his morning walk. I guess we disagree on the definition of barbaric.

So where do we go from here? I am hoping that Concord is now ready to listen. No more waiting, no more excuses, and no more feel-good policies that sound nice but do not recognize reality.

I have filed compromise legislation that would prohibit PR bail from being given to those accused of violent crimes or to those who have been arrested again while already out on bail. It is a commonsense reform that leaves in place the good parts of PR bail but keeps serious and repeat offenders off our streets.

More needs to be done for Manchester. People who are arrested and released on PR bail need to be taken back to the communities they were arrested in. When someone is arrested anywhere in Hillsborough County, they are taken to Valley Street Jail and released in Manchester. This is not fair to anyone involved.

Remember, PR bail is supposed to be for truly indigent people. So, if they cannot afford bail what makes you think they can afford a taxi back to their community? They end up stuck on our streets without employment or support and then have hard choices to make that usually ends up with them back in jail or homeless on our streets.

It’s not fair to Manchester that all of Hillsborough County’s problems are released into the Queen City. I sadly know the truth. This policy would likely already be in place if the county jail was in another town in the county. Imagine the outrage if people arrested in Manchester were released in Amherst?

The last part is up to you, the voters. This is not a strictly partisan issue. I am a Republican, but I had plenty of Democrat help and co-sponsors trying to fix this issue. We have elections coming in November. You need to ask the candidates seeking your vote where they stand on PR Bail and vote accordingly. Remember, our job is to work for you and your job is to hold us accountable.