Sunday’s weather: Spring-like weather, as showers make way for sun, high of 60

Saturday, March 5, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sunday’s Weather

Unseasonably mild temperatures are in store for New Hampshire today which will be accompanied by some showers especially in the morning along with gusty winds in the afternoon. The record for today is 57 set in 1935, the high of 60 will be a new record.

5-Day Outlook March 6- March 10

Today: Morning showers; afternoon sun & clouds with the feel of spring. Record high of 60 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 45 Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain by afternoon. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Periods of rain. Low 36 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 45 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow changing to rain on Friday. Beware the Ides of March!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph increase to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 45 mph becoming west and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

