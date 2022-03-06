Sunday’s weather: Spring-like weather, as showers make way for sun, high of 60

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph increase to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 45 mph becoming west and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.