Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after Island Pond Road crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Saturday.

On March 5, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Island Pond Road and Cohas Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle that had been traveling east on Island Pond Road, left the roadway in the area Cohas Avenue and struck a tree. The operator of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old male of Manchester, sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the Elliot Hospital for medical treatment.

The identity of the operator of the motorcycle is being withheld at this time as it is an active investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.