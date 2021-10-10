Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cool, high of 66

Sunday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the north today setting up an onshore flow with partly to mostly cloudy skies with little in the way of precipitation.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 10 – Oct. 14
Today: Mostly cloudy & cool High 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Partial sun & warmer High 73 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Great weather for viewing fall foliage with well above normal temperatures for much of the upcoming work week. Overall pattern favors mostly dry weather next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!