Craig endorsed by Manchester’s Democratic State Representatives

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday, Manchester’s 27 Democratic State Representatives endorsed Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s re-election campaign, joining Manchester’s three Democratic State Senators, who endorsed Craig in recent months.

Craig thanked the state representatives for the endorsement.

“Together we delivered meaningful policies such as funding Manchester’s schools and community improvement initiatives, directly improving Manchester’s quality of life,” she said. “Specificially when it comes to bringing rail to Manchester, there is a tremendous amount of work ahead and I am confident together we can get it done. I look forward to working with this coalition to support our city.”

State Representative Matt Wilhelm, Senior Assistant Democratic Leader and one of two State Representatives for the Hillsborough 42 District (Wards 1,2 and 3), said he was honored to support Craig.

“Mayor Craig is a consistent presence in Concord, advocating for public education and commuter rail funding for Manchester,” he said. “Mayor Craig is not afraid to work with both Democratic and Republican members of the State House to ensure the state is supporting her work to move Manchester forward.”

The endorsement follows last week’s endorsement from the city’s two firefighter unions as well as the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet, former Mayor Syl Dupuis and former Police Chief Carlo Capano.