Spencer seeks to add a new perspective in Ward 2

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 2 residents will now have a choice for Board of School Committee (BOSC) come November.

Last week, Constance Spencer put her name on the ballot to become the second BOSC candidate in Ward 2, following the sign up of incumbent Sean Parr on the first day of the filing period.

Spencer, a Republican candidate for Ward 5 State Representative in 2020, felt that her experience as a parent of four children in various educational settings gave her a unique perspective into the world of teaching and she wanted to get involved.

“My children have dome home school, charter school, public school and technical schools, so I think I have a lot of experience in the different education options out there for kids,” she said. “I think kids learn best when they’re fully engaged, and it can be hard at times given the variety of students in one setting.”

For Spencer, providing that perspective is the key reason that she is running given that she says she and other parents she has talked to are largely neutral in regard to the current state of the Manchester School District.

As there are only two candidates, there will be no primary in September, with Spencer and Parr advancing to the General Election in November.