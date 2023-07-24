Reserve a seat: Join us Aug. 23 for the Manchester Mayoral Forum at The Rex

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us on Aug. 23 at The Rex Theatre for a candidate forum featuring the four candidates who want to be your next mayor.

The top vote-getters in the Sept. 19 primary election will be on the general election ballot. Now is the time to get to know where the candidates – Kevin Cavanaugh, Jay Ruais, Will Stewart and June Trisciani – stand on the issues.

The Ink Link Mayoral Forum will take place from 6-8 p.m. led by Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia, who will moderate the forum. The format will include introductory remarks from all four candidates followed by a series of questions and answers on the topics you want to hear about most and, if time allows, a chance for audience members to ask a few additional questions.

There are two things you can do today to help:

1 Fill out the form below identifying the topics that are most important to you.

2 Click here to reserve a seat at The Rex Theatre for the Aug. 23 forum.

Carol Robidoux

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com.

