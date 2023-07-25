Perseverence pays off: Student scholars earn $1,000 each toward higher education

MANCHESTER, NH – Twin sisters Aadam and Hawa Saidybah are heading to the University of New Hampshire in the fall to study psychology and biology respectively. They will continue twinning by commuting to the Manchester campus together with the goal of learning how to grow more independent – perhaps not from one another, but from the expectations of others now that their high school days are behind them.

They will certainly miss their friends, including Mawaheb Abdelrahman, who is about to leave the city for the University of Connecticut to forge her own independent pathway. But the three shared a hug and one last moment of solidarity during a gathering last week at the Puritan Conference Center.

The three young women were among a group of 10 Manchester School District 2023 graduates who were guests of honor at a dinner to celebrate their individual determination. All of them received a $1,000 scholarship from Deo Mwano Consultancy based on essays describing their personal journey of perseverance and getting to the high school graduation finish line.

Milli Alhamis, project manager for Deo Mwano Consultancy, welcomed the students and guests, which included some school district personnel, parents, community leaders and even a past recipient of the scholarship, Rachel Bangasimbo, who was asked to speak to the students about the reality of leaving behind the familiar for college.

Bangasimbo, a 2022 Central High School graduate, is studying nursing at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she will be a rising sophomore.

She was one of four scholarship winners last year.

“My first year of college was a roller coaster full of adjustments. Every day everything was new to me, but it gave me the opportunity to start fresh. I met amazing people, explored and accomplished many things I never would have done. I was surrounded by a community that made me feel welcome and safe even though we all came from different backgrounds and demographics,” Bangasimbo said.

Even though her studies were her main focus – she earned a 4.0 grade point average both semesters, was named to the Dean’s list and earned a spot in the National Society of Leadership and Success, she also made sure to move outside her comfort zone by joining different clubs – including rugby, which she didn’t expect to love so much – and seeking out volunteer opportunities in the campus community. She urged the students to do the same – to stretch and grow as people.

And she also told them to remember who they are and where they came from.

“Your life is only as good as what you put into it. It takes a village to raise a child and as you can see by looking around the room and community, there are helpers who are all over,” Bangasimbo said. “Some people will discourage you because they’re threatened by your ambition and perseverance after having to work so much harder for everything you deserve. The key is to never give up.”

Deo Mwano addressed the students as well, explaining to them some of his background and why he started the scholarship. He and his family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo 25 years ago during a violent civil war when Mwano was just 8 years old. His father had been assassinated and so his mother, in fear of her own life and for her children, fled the country with her five sons, living in a refugee camp for two years before coming to the U.S.

Mwano said along the way he has learned many valuable lessons – from the incredible strength of his mother and the importance of family to everyday tasks, like mowing the lawn.

“I remember when I was 13 somebody from my church taught me how to cut the grass with a lawn mower. That’s something my mom probably wasn’t going to teach me. Someone else taught me how to work at their office and said I could come and help file stuff during my school break,” Mwano recalled. “These scholarships come from that idea of coming alongside people. I wanted you to feel like the community is behind you. It’s about people in your community believing in you.”

After each student received a certificate and their award, Mwano asked them to say a few words about what they were most excited about on the next step of their journeys. Answers ranged from “learning things I want to learn rather than what I’m told to learn,” to “meeting new people,” and “setting new goals.”

Mwano acknowledged that life will always require them to adjust and move forward, even when there are obstacles.

“There are going to be times in your journey when, even though you have done the right thing, sometimes roadblocks will come up. You might feel helpless in a situation, and I would just encourage you to be resourceful. Learn about the new environment you’re in and always look for opportunities to excel,” Mwano said.

“Your community, your teachers, your counselors – all the people who’ve come alongside you this year, we believe in you and you’re going to be able to achieve whatever you’re willing to do the work for.”

