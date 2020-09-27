Sept. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 53 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, September 27, 2020, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,172 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44 percent being female and 56 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (10), Strafford (9), Rockingham (7), Cheshire (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Grafton (3), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 736 (9 percent) of 8,172 cases. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,172 Recovered 7,403 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 439 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 330 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 736 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 267,486 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,030 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 46,585 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,585 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,244 710 826 543 1,073 983 1,028 915 LabCorp 512 300 680 949 757 816 280 613 Quest Diagnostics 2,994 503 791 2,129 1,377 1,333 1,400 1,504 Mako Medical 29 0 12 9 0 72 30 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 424 231 917 527 1,032 1,123 88 620 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 159 218 308 365 417 324 189 283 Other Laboratory* 110 122 139 175 160 253 101 151 University of New Hampshire** 355 2,531 5,125 3,424 5,097 1,262 4,747 3,220 Total 5,827 4,615 8,798 8,121 9,913 6,166 7,863 7,329 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 6 8 10 6 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 4 19 37 41 27 30 34 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 7 12 7 5 4 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 11 1 6 2 12 6 5 Total 4 37 56 62 44 52 40 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.