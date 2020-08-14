Sept. 26: Girls at Work Virtual Diva Night announced

MANCHESTER, NH – Girls at Work, Inc. is reinventing its 6th Annual Diva Night Event. This year’s online program, underwritten by presenting sponsor, People’s United Bank, premiers Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. and features music from Boston’s Adam Ezra Group and nationally acclaimed stand-up comedienne Kelly MacFarland.

The event also includes an Online Auction, opening on Thursday, September 17 at 4 p.m.

Originally scheduled for earlier this year, this year’s reinvented annual Diva program continues to be Girls at Work’s primary fundraising event to support the mission to provide girls with the tools to overcome adversity, build confidence and develop leadership skills to face current and future life challenges. The program empowers girls through building, woodworking and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) programs.

“Through the generosity of our partnership with People’s United Bank in 2020, we’re thrilled to be able to hold our largest fundraising event of the year despite the challenges of the pandemic. We’re grateful to work with a partner who has been extremely supportive in the need to shift gears with this year’s event, turning it into a virtual program.”

said Girls at Work Executive Director, Beth Dever.

According to Dianne Mercier, President of People’s United Bank New Hampshire, “Now more than ever we are proud and excited to support Girls at Work and their mission. We’ve seen first-hand, the work that they’ve done to keep girls engaged during a time when almost everything has been shut down or cancelled. Their efforts to stay engaged -ranging from their ongoing community outreach with creative projects, to hosting a virtual fundraiser – are why People’s United has remained committed to supporting Girls at Work during this time of unexpected change.”

Tickets for the 6th Annual Diva Night are $35 and are available here

The 10-day online auction, opening on September 17 features a collection of unique, one-of-a-kind items built by Girls at Work builders and volunteers and include: Cedar Adirondack chairs, high-top dining table and stools, a picnic table, as well as other items to enhance your home, garden, patio, and deck environments.

For more information please contact Kathryn Conway, Communications and Program Coordinator, at kathryn@girlswork.org.