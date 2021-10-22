Search for missing 5-year-old resumes at state park in Massachusetts

Police Activity in Massachusetts’ Ames Nowell State Park; No Threat to Public https://t.co/ztzSuEs8t4 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) October 22, 2021

CONCORD, NH – The search for Elijah Lewis, 5, who has been missing for at least a month from Merrimack, has resumed in Abington, Mass.

The search is being conducted in the area of Chestnut Street in Abington. Mass., based on information learned in the investigation. The search is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from personnel from the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit. The Department of Justice, New Hampshire State Police, and Merrimack Police Department are thankful for the assistance and response of the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

As previously reported, Elijah’s unknown whereabouts were brought to the attention of authorities by DCYF on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He is believed to have been missing for less than 30 days before his disappearance was brought to the attention of authorities.

The Merrimack Police Department immediately began an investigation, and was assisted later that day by the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice. Elijah was never reported missing to authorities prior to this time.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her companion, Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York earlier this week, both charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey, Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.

Based on the information currently known to investigators, there does not appear to be any danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.