Saint A’s can’t win championship after quintuple overtime semifinal win

It's February 23, 2020. Here's what's been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Ice Hockey

The Hawks fell 1-0 on Sunday in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Championship game to Long Island University.

Freshman Paula Bergstrom (Köpmanholmen, Sweden) scored the contest’s only goal, coming off a power play in the second period.

Saint Anselm couldn’t convert on any of its seven power plays, with the two teams finishing dead even with 27 shots apiece.

Saint Anselm might have been just a little tired going into quintuple-overtime against Franklin Pierce on Saturday.

Junior Katy Meehan (Quincy, Mass.) managed to knot the game up in the third period with her 15th goal of the year and the game-winner came at 7:24 in Period #8 off the stick of junior Madison Sprague (White Bear Lake, Minn.)

Saint Anselm finished the game with an astonishing 81 shots on goal, missing all nine of their power play opportunities.

At 147 minutes and 24 seconds, the game is now the longest NCAA women’s hockey game ever, just under three minutes longer than the contest between Rensselaer and Quinnipiac in 2010.

The Hawks finish their year 16-14-4, going 11-8-1 in NEWHA play.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The Hawks split their weekend series against local rival SNHU, dropping a pair of Queen City Cup points and also losing a chance at post-season play thanks to Franklin Pierce’s victory on Saturday.

Saint Anselm lost 3-1 on Friday against SNHU, followed by the anticlimactic 4-2 win on Saturday.

Sophomore Anthony Iacullo (Barrington, Ill.) had goals in both games, scoring a power play goal on Saturday, to go along with another power play goal from senior Sean Verrier (Reading, Mass.) and short-handed goals from senior Trey Aiello (Williamsburg, Va.) and freshman Matt Hayes (Salem, N.H.).

Saint Anselm finishes the year 11-15-0, going 9-9-0 in Northeast-10 play.

Men’s Basketball

The Hawks recorded a 73-65 victory against Saint Michael’s on Saturday.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Paul ended the game with exactly 1,300 career points across 88 games.

Freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.) and junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark) finished with 14 and 12 points respectively.

A victory for Saint Anselm (17-8, 13-5 Northeast-10) on Tuesday against Bentley at 7:30 p.m. will lock up the Northeast Division regular-season championship for the Hawks.

Women’s Basketball

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) became the program’s all-time leading scorer in Saint Anselm’s 86-52 win over Saint Michael’s.

Ryan ended the contest with 1,668 career points, surpassing the former mark of 1985 graduate Rachel Jackson, who had 1,652 points.

Ryan also had her 60th double-double, ending with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Saint Anselm (18-6, 14-4 Northeast-10) meets Bentley on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.

Men’s Lacrosse

The Hawks opened their season with a 16-7 win over New York Tech.

Junior Matt Ward (Shrewsbury, Mass.) had a hat trick for the Hawks as 12 Saint Anselm players had at least one point in the win.

Saint Anselm heads to Florida on Monday, Mar. 2 for a 4 p.m. contest against Florida Tech.

Baseball

Saint Anselm began their season with a four-game weekend sweep against the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Despite just four hits, the Hawks took a 7-1 win on Friday thanks to a trio of USciences errors and a sophomore Mike Pierro home run. In Friday’s second game, Saint Anselm won 15-5. Matt Collins and Logan Doran each led the way with three hits in that win.

On Saturday, Saint Anselm’s wins came by scores of 7-3 and 5-2. The Hawks allowed just seven hits over the two contests, finishing the weekend with 11 stolen bases in 11 attempts and 13-extra base hits.

Doran and Mike Borelli each had home runs in the first game, with Doran adding a double in the second.