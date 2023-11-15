Russell Prescott earns several more endorsements

Exeter, NH – Today, Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in NH-01, released yet another round of endorsements from Granite State leaders. Prescott has garnered support from every corner of the district and raised over $460,000 last quarter, even out-raising Congressman Chris Pappas.

Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the New Hampshire economy. Ensuring we have a voice in Congress who understands firsthand how to grow jobs and bolster our economy is crucial. Russell Prescott has the public and private sector experience we need now more than ever. He has my complete support in his campaign for Congress.”

State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry

“As someone who has had the honor of representing Derry for many years in Concord, I understand what its citizens are looking for in a leader. They want someone who has the experience, temperament, and knowledge of the issues to be their voice. That person is Russell Prescott. He understands how to win tough races and has the record to back it up. He has my full support for Congress in NH-01.”

Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown

“To defeat Chris Pappas and his Washington machine, we need someone who can go toe-to-toe with him on his failures in Congress. That’s Russell Prescott. I know where he stands on the issues and believe he is the right voice for us to have on our behalf in the Halls of Congress. He has my total support.”

Hon. Bob Worden, past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson

“We need Russell Prescott in Congress. He is one of us. A small businessman at heart, he is the first in and the last to leave work. I know he will fight for small businesses and the working person.”

Additional new endorsements:

Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye

Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow

State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton

State Representative David Bickford, New Durham

State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom

Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead

Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield

Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping

Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook

Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover

Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter

State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham

Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown

Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown

State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown

Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester

Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton

Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester

Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster

Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford

Previously released endorsements:

Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham

Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham

Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry

Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston

Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett

Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson

Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth

Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and Former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry

Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn

David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack

Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene

State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton

Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield

Jay Flanders, former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee

State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester

John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow

Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin

State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown

State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester

Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford

Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford

Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester

Mayor George Hansel, Keene

State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston

Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond

State Representative John Hunt, Rindge

State Representative William Infantine, Manchester

State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24, and Small Business Owner, Bradford

State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook

Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham

Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth

Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry

Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow

Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff

Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway

Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson

Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye

Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington

House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack

John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton

Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett

State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead

State Representative John Potucek, Derry

Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)

Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton

Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry

Former State Senator for District 17 and Former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield

Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover

Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter

Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham

Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham

Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester

Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia

Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland

Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton

Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem

State Representative Michael Vose, Epping

Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham

State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston

Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford