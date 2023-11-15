Russell Prescott earns several more endorsements

Exeter, NH – Today, Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in NH-01, released yet another round of endorsements from Granite State leaders. Prescott has garnered support from every corner of the district and raised over $460,000 last quarter, even out-raising Congressman Chris Pappas.
Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the New Hampshire economy. Ensuring we have a voice in Congress who understands firsthand how to grow jobs and bolster our economy is crucial. Russell Prescott has the public and private sector experience we need now more than ever. He has my complete support in his campaign for Congress.”
State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry
“As someone who has had the honor of representing Derry for many years in Concord, I understand what its citizens are looking for in a leader. They want someone who has the experience, temperament, and knowledge of the issues to be their voice. That person is Russell Prescott. He understands how to win tough races and has the record to back it up. He has my full support for Congress in NH-01.”
Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown
“To defeat Chris Pappas and his Washington machine, we need someone who can go toe-to-toe with him on his failures in Congress. That’s Russell Prescott. I know where he stands on the issues and believe he is the right voice for us to have on our behalf in the Halls of Congress. He has my total support.”
Hon. Bob Worden, past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson
“We need Russell Prescott in Congress. He is one of us. A small businessman at heart, he is the first in and the last to leave work. I know he will fight for small businesses and the working person.”
Additional new endorsements:
- Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye
- Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow
- State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton
- State Representative David Bickford, New Durham
- State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom
- Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead
- Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield
- Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping
- Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook
- Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover
- Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter
- State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham
- Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown
- Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown
- State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown
- Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester
- Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton
- Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester
- Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster
- Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford
Previously released endorsements:
- Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham
- Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham
- Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry
- Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston
- Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett
- Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson
- Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth
- Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and Former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry
- Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn
- David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack
- Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene
- State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton
- Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield
- Jay Flanders, former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee
- State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester
- John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow
- Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin
- State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown
- State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester
- Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford
- Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford
- Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester
- Mayor George Hansel, Keene
- State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston
- Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond
- State Representative John Hunt, Rindge
- State Representative William Infantine, Manchester
- State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24, and Small Business Owner, Bradford
- State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook
- Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham
- Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth
- Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry
- Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow
- Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff
- Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway
- Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson
- Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye
- Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington
- House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack
- John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton
- Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett
- State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead
- State Representative John Potucek, Derry
- Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)
- Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton
- Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry
- Former State Senator for District 17 and Former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield
- Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover
- Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter
- Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham
- Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham
- Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester
- Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia
- Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland
- Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton
- Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem
- State Representative Michael Vose, Epping
- Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham
- State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston
- Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford
- Paul Young, Small Business Owner, Portsmouth