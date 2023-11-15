Noveletsky endorsed by Rochester mayor

Rochester, NH – Today, Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan announced that he is endorsing CEO and Army reserves veteran Hollie Noveletsky for Congress in the New Hampshire 1st Congressional District.

“I’m proud to endorse Hollie for Congress. As a successful CEO, I know Hollie will work to bring manufacturing back to the United States and end our reliance on China. She will also work to balance the budget and bring down inflation,” Mayor Callaghan said.

“I am truly honored to have the support of Mayor Callaghan. His service to the community as a 20+ year member of the Rochester Police Department, a former Lieutenant with the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, and now as Mayor is impeccable,” said Noveletsky. “Our support continues to grow around the district, and we can feel the momentum.”

Mayor Callaghan’s endorsement comes in the wake of his massive reelection win in Rochester’s Mayoral race earlier this month which saw him receive 76% of the vote as he coasted to a second term.

Callaghan’s endorsement leads the list of Noveletsky’s first round of endorsements in Congressional District 1 which she released today. More endorsements will follow in the coming weeks.

Paul Callaghan – Mayor of Rochester

Tara Tucker – Police Chief in Greenland NH

Joe Harding – Owner of Harding Metals

Kyle Reagan – CEO of DECCO Inc.

Steven Chasse – President of SL Chasse Steel

Joe Campbell – President of Northbridge Construction

Erlon Jones – First Responder in Chatham NH

Nicole Whittman – Trades Instructor from Nottingham NH