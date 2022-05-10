Police seek public’s help in identifying man wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault

Above: Images captured by surveillance video at Seven Days Market. Police are trying to identify the man pictured here.

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a Spruce Street address for a report of a sexual assault. A woman told officers that after shopping at the Seven Days Market on Union Street, a man she did not know followed her home. She told police he came up behind her and grabbed her in a sexual manner.

The man was described as a light-skinned Hispanic or Black man, heavyset, wearing a black ball cap, pants, sweater, and face mask. He was clean and well kept.

Through the course of the investigation, police viewed surveillance video from the Seven Days Market that showed the suspect leaving the store. The man is known to frequent the store and possibly lives in the area.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.