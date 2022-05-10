MPD Under the Radar: Unclear if South Willow road rage incident involved firearm

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened

March 23, 12:31 p.m. – A road rage incident between two men on South Willow Street saw both men head to the police to report the incident.

The first man said that he had a concealed weapon at the time, but did not want to pursue charges against the other man and his two companions.

The second man said that the first man, described as in his 40s with a “scruffy beard,” threatened to shoot him and his friends.

This occurred near a gas station and the second man believed that video cameras from the gas station caught the incident.

It was later discovered that the first man was upset because he believed the second man and his companion damaged his vehicle. A clerk from the gas station also later added that two people were harassing customers at approximately the same time as the incident, but it is unclear if those people were connected to the road rage affair.

Police attempted to reach out to the second man again to follow up, but he needed to go to his brother’s wake and said he would call police the next morning.

Additional information was not provided.

April 1, 4:18 p.m. – A woman on Brook Street says that her downstairs neighbor and a plumber broke into her apartment.

The woman was two hours away from her home when she called police, but said her toilet flooded and leaked into another apartment. She added her landlord is kicking her out of her apartment because she parked two vehicles there without permission.

The woman also sent police video of the toilet incident.

April 1, 11:07 p.m. – A motorist on South Willow Street was in line at a fast-food restaurant, but refused to move forward and was holding up the line.

The manager of the restaurant called police, but could not give information on the car or the driver.

By the time police arrived, the driver had left the scene.

April 2, 12:15 a.m. – A man on Old Granite Street called police after an employee at a business on that street took away his driver’s license and would not give it back. The man told police that the employee asked him to call the police.

Police determined that the license was fraudulent.

April 2, 3:56 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street after reports of people banging on doors and using a shovel to bang on walls.

Upon arrival, police found a woman screaming at the top of her lungs, apparently she and another man were arguing about a soda.

Additional information was not provided.