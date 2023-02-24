Police seek information about a reported Feb. 22 robbery and assault

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking more information after a victim reported being robbed Wednesday night of his wallet and cut by a knife during the robbery.

According to a police narrative, on February 22, 2023, Manchester Police responded to Catholic Medical Center for a report of a stabbing.

Police spoke to a 34-year-old man who said around 7:30 p.m. he had been walking in the area of North Hampshire Lane between Dow and Fir streets when he was approached by an unknown male who asked him for money. The victim told police he took out his wallet and when he did the male lunged at him, took his wallet and ran. The victim told police he did not see a knife, but after the robbery noticed he was bleeding. He was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline or calling 603- 624-4040.