Pizza Tournament Update: March 9

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to the final 16 contestants in our quest to find the Queen City’s favorite pizza. Here are your updates as of approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

You can find the ballot for this round here. Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 14.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s – 129 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza – 47

(#2) Pizza by Rocco – 40 vs. (#3) Souvlaki – 67

South Region

(#5) Elm House of Pizza – 71 vs. (#8) Pizza 911 – 41

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza – 71 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive – 142

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s – 72 vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza – 48

(#2) Pindo’s – 85 vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom – 34

West Region